 Former Karnataka Minister & Veteran BJP Leader Manohar Tahasildar Passes Away At 78 In Bengaluru
Manohar Tahasildar, a BE mechanical graduate, is survived by four sons and two daughters. He remained a strong electoral opponent to BJP leader CM Udasi who was elected MLA from the Hangal assembly constituency six times in 1983, 1985, 1994, 2004, 2008, and 2018. Udasi passed away in June 2021.

Thursday, November 21, 2024
Former Karnataka Minister & Senior BJP Leader Manohar Tahasildar | X @GowdaMantar

Bengaluru: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka Minister Manohar Tahasildar passed away on Monday in a private hospital in Bengaluru at the age of 78.

He was admitted to the Shankar private hospital in Bengaluru's Chamrajpet and passed away from a long illness.

Who Was Manohar Tahasildar?

Tahasildar was a four-time MLA from Hangal legislative assembly constituency and won the seat in 1978, 1989, 1999, and 2013. Tahasildar didn't contest the elections in 2018.

The former Karnataka Minister had joined the BJP earlier in March this year. He served as the Minister for Excise in the Siddaramaiah-led government from October 2015 to June 2016. Tahasildar was a leader of the Congress party for over four decades before he joined Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) before the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections.

