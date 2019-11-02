Former Karnataka Minister Vaijanath Patil passes away at age of 82

Former Karnataka Minister Vaijanath Patil passed away on Saturday morning in Bengaluru. According to Deccan Herald, The 82-year-old former minister was admitted to a private hospital for prolonged illness.

Patil had served as Horticulture minister in then CM Ramakrishna Hegde’s cabinet in 1984 and later held the portfolio of Urban Development department in HD Deve Gowda cabinet in 1994. Patil, as Hyderabad-Karnataka Horata Samithi, President had fought for Special Status to the most backward region and he was also instrumental for getting Special Status under 370(J) to the region amending the Constitution which was a long pending demand of the people.

Vaijanath Patil is survived by his wife, two daughters and three sons including former chairperson of MSIL Dr Vikram Patil and Zilla Panchayat member Gautam Patil. His last rites will be held at Chincholi in Kalaburagi district on Sunday, reported Deccan Herald.