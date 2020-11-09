Former Karnataka minister Rudrappa Lamani's son and two others arrested from Goa in drug case

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch of police here arrested the son of a former Karnataka Minister Monday from Goa and two others in connection with a drug case. He has been identified as Darshan Lamani, son of ex-Minister Rudrappa Lamani of the Congress.

The police here were quoted as saying that Darshan was sheltering two other accused Hemant and Suneesh who were experts in purchasing drugs online through the darknet and later supplying them to other drug users. All the three have now been taken in police custody.

Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, who heads the CCB, said that they are trying to get the finer details of the racket’s operations and find out Darshan’s exact role.

Meanwhile, Aditya Alva, son of former minister D Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi continues to be at large. He is one of the accused in the drug case involving celebrities and Sandalwood actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani.

Along with Aditya Alva, Shivaprakash, Abhiswamy, Prashant R and Vinay Kumar are also at large.

It may be recalled that on September 14, CCB police raided Alva’s farmhouse near Hebbal and seized some CCTV footage. On October 15, the CCB raided the flat of Vivek Oberoi in Mumbai and questioned the family members. Though a notice was issued, Priyanka Alva, sister of Aditya, who refused to hand over her cell phone, continues to thumb her nose at the CCB.