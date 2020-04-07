Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence; detention to continue

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti who is in detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) has now been shifted to her residence at Fairview Gupkar Road on Tuesday. However, she will continue to remain in detention, said official sources close to the matter.
The order terms her official residence as a 'subsidiary jail'.
Mufti has been in detention for over eight months now after Article 370 that special status to Jammu and Kashmir was revoked in August last year.
Earlier, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was released - who was also under detention for eight months since August 2019 - as the charges under PSA, slapped on him were revoked.
Abdullah took to Twitter to say, "Mehbooba Mufti must be set free. Shifting her home while continuing to keep her detained is a cop out."
