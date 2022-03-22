Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah slams Centre for making 'The Kashmir Files' tax free and spreading hate

Former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday hit out at the Central government for making ‘The Kashmir Files' movie tax free and spreading hate in people’s hearts.





“They want to further penetrate people's hearts with hatred. They are saying that every policeman and soldier...everybody should see this movie so that they hate us to the extreme, as was in the Germany that Hitler and Goebles created. Six million Jews had to pay the price then. How many will have to pay the price in India, I don’t know,” Abdullah said.



He slammed the movie as being a propaganda platform. ““It is a propaganda movie. It has raked up a tragedy that affected every soul of the state, Hindus and Muslims alike. My heart still bleeds over the tragedy. There was an element of political parties that were interested in ethnic cleansing,” he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vivek Agnihotri's drama "The Kashmir Files", based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, has minted approximately Rs 179 crore since it opened in cinemas on March 11.

According to trade observer Himesh Mankad, the film, which had a modest release across 600 screens on its opening day, added 1400 more screens by the end of the first weekend.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 02:52 PM IST