Former JDU vice-president Prashant Kishor to be TMC's Rajya Sabha candidate?

New Delhi: Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who was expelled from the Janata Dal-United in January-end, could be a TMC candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections to be held in West Bengal next month, a party source said here on Saturday.

The poll is scheduled on March 26. The source said that barring one, the Mamata Banerjee's party Trinamool Congress (TMC) is looking for new faces since it wants more active members in the Upper House of Parliament.

The four TMC seats, which will fall vacant, are currently held by Manish Gupta, Jogen Chowdhury, Ahmed Hassan Imran, and KD Singh.