Former IPS officers write to President on Kejriwal's behaviour towards the cops in Gujarat

Controversies around Aam Aadmi Party refuses to die down. A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that a 'drunk' Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from a Frankfurt-bound flight, around 30 former IPS officers have written a letter to President of India complaining about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's behavior with police officers in Gujarat recently.

During a recent campaign in Gujarat, Kejriwal had refused police protection while he was on his way to an autorickshaw driver's home for dinner.

The IPS officer alleged that Kejriwal had "belittled the officers who were diligently carrying out their duties."

Part of the letter written by the IPS officers read, "Considering that Mr Kejriwal is the Chief Minister of the capital city, the police force is duly bound to ensure his safety. It was disheartening to know that in order to score a political brownie point Mr. Kejriwal conducted himself in manner that utterly belittle the police officer for diligently obeying their duties."

The former cops also recounted an event from 2017 where the police officers alleged that Mr. Kejriwal behaved in a similar manner.