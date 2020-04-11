Former IAS officer Vinay Sheel Oberoi passes away, Smriti Irani pays her respects

Vinay Sheel Oberoi, the former Secretary Higher Education in the Union HRD Ministry passed away on Friday night.
Former Union Minister Smriti Irani was one of the first people to pay tributes to him.
Oberoi, who hailed from Bihar, studied in Doon School and St Stephen’s College. He also holds a postgraduate in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics.
Oberoi held several positions in Meghalaya, as well as in the Government of India.
He had served the Union Ministries of Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development as well as the Ministry of Women and Child Development. He also served as the Ambassador & Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO.
In 2018 April, it was announced that Oberoi would also be the Chairperson of the 7 member High Power Committee formed to examine the process of CBSE class examinations, with a view to prevent leakages
