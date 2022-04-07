Former Haryana Congress leader Nirmal Singh, his daughter to join AAP today

Former Congress leaders, who is also the founding member of the Haryana Democratic Front (HDF), Nirmal Singh and his daughter Chitra will join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today afternoon, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier, in a boost to the AAP in Haryana, former Congress leader Ashok Tanwar joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

He was inducted into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal.

Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other leaders were present at Kejriwal's residence on the occasion.

Besides Tanwar, two other local leaders--Sandeep Bhardwaj and Vikas Bhardwaj-- and a journalist from Haryana Shiv Kumar also joined the AAP.

Several local leaders from the Congress, BJP and other parties recently joined the AAP in Haryana since its landslide victory in Punjab.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 10:20 AM IST