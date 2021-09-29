Former Goa Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro joins TMC after meeting with Mamata Banerjee

Days after resigning from the Congress, former Goa Chief Minister and MLA Luizinho Faleiro on Wednesday joined the Trinamool Congress. Prior to that he had met with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at the West Bengal state secretariat, Nabanna.

At the beginning of this week, the former senior Congress leader had quit the party as well as his post, sparking rumours that he would soon join the TMC. The Navelim MLA has submitted his resignation to the Assembly Speaker shortly after praising West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

"I interacted with my constituents from Navelim. They are my family, and it was important to me to seek their blessings for a New Beginning. I might be old, but my blood is young. I am determined to change things. Let's end this suffering of Goans and bring a new dawn in Goa," he had tweeted soon after submitting his resignation.

Faleiro also took to Twitter calling the TMC supremo a "symbol of women empowerment" and shared a video of his remarks. "She is fighting divisive forces and poses a direct challenge to BJP. She is a street-fighter and Goa needs her," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Faleiro, who represented the Navelim Assembly seat and was recently made the Goa Congress's campaign committee chief in the wake of the state polls due next year. With his resignation, the Congress's strength in the 40-member House has been reduced to four.

A total of 10 people joined TMC on Wednesday. Rajya Sabha MP and TMC leader Derek O'Brien had told news agency PTI on Saturday that the party would be contesting the upcoming Assembly polls. Stating that they were in touch with several local leaders, O'Brien also said that the party would announce its chief ministerial candidate soon.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 05:04 PM IST