Former footballer and East Bengal captain Mehtab Hossain quits BJP 24 hours after joining

"I am not associated with any political party from today. I apologise to all my well-wishers for this decision of mine," Hossain said in a Facebook post.

"No one has forced me to take this decision. This is completely my personal decision to stay away from politics," he added.

Hossain, who has played 30 matches for India and scored two goals, said he joined politics as he wanted to reach more people.

"In these trying times, I wanted to be with the people. Those helpless faces have taken away my sleep. That is why I suddenly joined politics.

"But the people for whom I wanted to serve as a politician said I should not have joined politics. They did not want to see me as a politician," he said.

Hossain, who quit football after playing for Mohunbagan in the 2018-19 season, said even his wife and children were hurt as he joined politics.

"My family (wife) Moumita and children Zidan and Zavvi, none supported this sudden decision of mine. They too were hurt by my decision like my friends and supporters. All of them are part of my family and I was left shattered looking at their sad faces.