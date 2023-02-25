Former Education Minister of J&K nominated as chairman of National Panthers Party

Image credit: @1HarshDevSingh

New Delhi: Ankit Love, National Panthers Party (NPP) chief on Saturday nominated former education minister of J&K Harsh Dev Singh (62) as the party's chairman, the post he held for 10 years from 2012 to 2022.

In a statement, Ankit said, “Harsh is the most capable individual to protect the interests of Dogri linguistic community.” “He will also work to promote development in the region,” he added.

Ankit claimed that Harsh, during his tenure as a minister, built over 10,000 schools in Jammu, including 22 degree colleges.

Love further said, “India’s colonial conquest of Kashmir had failed miserably after over 75 years of barbaric conflict, and left a string of tragedy and destruction that has infected the entire south Asian region with fear and poverty. Now is the time to make peace and reconcile, to move forward to end poverty, and develop the entire region as a superpower and ideal model of civilisation that is a beacon of prosperity and liberty for all.”