Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to DDU Hospital after collapsing in Tihar jail

Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in the national capital. According to reports, Jain fell inside the washroom in Tihar jail where he is currently lodged. This is second time this week the Aam Aadmi Party leader had to be taken to hospital following health complaints.

"Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. He collapsed due to dizziness in bathroom of Tihar Jail. Even before this, Satyendar Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury," the Aam Aadmi Party said.

A report in India Today quoted the DG of Tihar jail saying that Jain fell down inside washroom at around 6 am on Thursday. He will reportedly underfo many medical tests. He was also quoted saying that Jain is due to undergo a spinal surgery.

Safdarjung hopsital visit

Earlier this week, Jain was taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi as his health was deteriorating. Visuals of the same had surfaced on internet. AAP at the time said that Jain has lost nearly 35kgs of weight since his arrest in a corruption case last year. Reportedly, he was examined for a spine problem.

