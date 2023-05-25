 Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to DDU Hospital after collapsing in Tihar jail
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFormer Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to DDU Hospital after collapsing in Tihar jail

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to DDU Hospital after collapsing in Tihar jail

This is second time this week the Aam Aadmi Party leader had to be taken to hospital following health complaints.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
Satyendar Jain | Photo: PTI

Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in the national capital. According to reports, Jain fell inside the washroom in Tihar jail where he is currently lodged. This is second time this week the Aam Aadmi Party leader had to be taken to hospital following health complaints.

"Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. He collapsed due to dizziness in bathroom of Tihar Jail. Even before this, Satyendar Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury," the Aam Aadmi Party said.

Read Also
Jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain admitted to Safdarjung hospital after he complains of deteriorating...
article-image

A report in India Today quoted the DG of Tihar jail saying that Jain fell down inside washroom at around 6 am on Thursday. He will reportedly underfo many medical tests. He was also quoted saying that Jain is due to undergo a spinal surgery.

Safdarjung hopsital visit

Earlier this week, Jain was taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi as his health was deteriorating. Visuals of the same had surfaced on internet. AAP at the time said that Jain has lost nearly 35kgs of weight since his arrest in a corruption case last year. Reportedly, he was examined for a spine problem.

With agency inputs

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to DDU Hospital after collapsing in Tihar jail

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to DDU Hospital after collapsing in Tihar jail

New Parliament building inauguration: BJP-led NDA slams opposition's boycott move, calls it a...

New Parliament building inauguration: BJP-led NDA slams opposition's boycott move, calls it a...

Deputy CM Fadnavis claps back at Uddhav: Who’s inviting Thackeray to Parliament inauguration?

Deputy CM Fadnavis claps back at Uddhav: Who’s inviting Thackeray to Parliament inauguration?

India's e-commerce sector to witness a 1000% growth by 2030: Clean Mobility Collective report

India's e-commerce sector to witness a 1000% growth by 2030: Clean Mobility Collective report

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in Delhi, meet Congress high command to discuss...

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in Delhi, meet Congress high command to discuss...