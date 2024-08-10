Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Raj Ghat Following Bail Release; Visuals Surface

New Delhi: AAP leader and Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia along with party leaders visited Raj Ghat in the national capital on Saturday.

He was released on bail from Tihar Jail on August 9 after 17 months in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Senior party leaders accompanied Sisodia to his vist to Raj Ghat to pay his obeisance to at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP leader and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia along with party leaders pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat pic.twitter.com/GTcMwDH4jA — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP leader and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia along with party leaders arrives at Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/UBFig25Ol2 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024

Earlier the AAP leader visited Lord Hanuman temple in the city.

"Lord Bajrang Bali has blessed me. Arvind Kejriwal also has blessings of Lord Bajrang Bali and you will see that Kejriwal ji will also be blessed in the same way," Sisodia said.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj who accompanied Sisodia to the temple said, "Whenever any crisis has come upon the Aam Aadmi Party, Hanumanji has removed it. That is why we have come here to seek the blessings of Hanumanji."

Early this morning Sisodia took to social media to share a photograph of him having his morning tea with his wife. Sisodia captioned it the "first tea of an independent morning.. after 17 months!"

"The freedom that the Constitution has given to all of us Indians as a guarantee of the right to live... The freedom that God has given us to breathe in the open air with everyone," he said on X in Hindi.

आज़ादी की सुबह की पहली चाय….. 17 महीने बाद!



वह आज़ादी जो संविधान ने हम सब भारतीयों को जीने के अधिकार की गारंटी के रूप में दी है।



वह आज़ादी जो ईश्वर ने हमें सबके साथ खुली हवा में साँस लेने के लिए दी है। pic.twitter.com/rPxmlI0SWF — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 10, 2024

About The Arrest Of Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The former Deputy CM was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in February 2023 in connection with the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Earlier, on August 9, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel thanked the Supreme Court after Sisodia was granted bail.

While speaking to the reporters on Friday after arriving at the CM's residence, speaker Goel dubbed Sisodia's release from jail a "victory of justice.".

This is the victory of justice. We are very thankful to the Supreme Court," Goel said.

#WATCH | Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel arrives at the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal. AAP leader Manish Sisodia to arrive here shortly after being released from Tihar Jail following the bail in Delhi excise policy case.



The Speaker says, "This is the victory of… pic.twitter.com/Ziz2XNXJgz — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2024

AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh, among others, accompanied the former Deputy CM as he walked out of jail. Members of the RWA wing of the AAP and party workers were pictured outside Tihar Jail celebrating as Sisodia was released.

Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Give Credit To Constitution For His Release

Sisodia credited the Constitution written by Babasaheb Ambedkar for his release and exuded confidence that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will also walk out of jail soon.

"I have come out of jail due to your love, God's blessings and power of truth, and biggest of all, the dream of Babasaheb that if any dictatorial government comes to power and puts Opposition leaders behind bars by forming dictatorial laws, then this country's Constitution will protect them," Sisodia said as he addressed the party workers soon after coming out of jail."

#WATCH | Former Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia says, "Ever since this order came in the morning, every inch of my skin has been feeling indebted to Babasaheb. I don't understand how will pay off this debt to Babasaheb..." pic.twitter.com/h1gTomCm5r — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2024

I assure you that with this power of the Constitution, Arvind Kejriwal will come out of jail as well," he added.