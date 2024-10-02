 'Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Vacate Official Residence, Move To New Address In 2 Days,' Say Sources
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Vacate Official Residence, Move To New Address In 2 Days,' Say Sources

'Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Vacate Official Residence, Move To New Address In 2 Days,' Say Sources

"AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal will soon leave CM residence and search for his new house has been intensified. He is giving preference to living around New Delhi, from where he is an MLA to remain connected with the people. Many MLAs, councillors, party workers and common people are offering them their houses to the AAP Chief," AAP added in the statement.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal |

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will vacate his current official residence in Delhi's Civil Lines and shift to a new residence in the New Delhi Assembly constituency area within the next two days, party sources said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the party stated, "Arvind Kejriwal is looking for a property which is dispute free and there is no problem in living there."

"AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal will soon leave CM residence and search for his new house has been intensified. He is giving preference to living around New Delhi, from where he is an MLA to remain connected with the people. Many MLAs, councillors, party workers and common people are offering them their houses to the AAP Chief," AAP added in the statement.

Read Also
'BJP Drags My Name To Survive In Haryana', Says Robert Vadra Making BIG Claim On Arvind Kejriwal &...
article-image

Arvind Kejriwal Tenders His Resignation As The CM Of Delhi

FPJ Shorts
Kerela Man Dies After Being Treated By Doctor Who Never Cleared MBBS Exams; Pretended To Be Qualified For 4 Years
Kerela Man Dies After Being Treated By Doctor Who Never Cleared MBBS Exams; Pretended To Be Qualified For 4 Years
Mumbai: Western Railway To Add Extra Coaches To 16 Pairs Of Trains On A Temporary Basis
Mumbai: Western Railway To Add Extra Coaches To 16 Pairs Of Trains On A Temporary Basis
'Proud Partner Of Swachh Bharat Mission': Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata Commends PM Modi On 10 Years Of The Initiative
'Proud Partner Of Swachh Bharat Mission': Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata Commends PM Modi On 10 Years Of The Initiative
Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Boy Makes Video Of Sexually Abusing 6-Year-Old Neighbour; Arrested
Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Boy Makes Video Of Sexually Abusing 6-Year-Old Neighbour; Arrested

Notably, on September 17, Kejriwal tendered his resignation as Chief Minister to Delhi LG VK Saxena, following which Atishi staked claimed to form the new government days after the AAP chief was released on bail from Tihar jail in the excise policy case.

Kejriwal said that he would return to the post only if he gets a renewed mandate and a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the assembly polls likely to be held in February 2025.

Read Also
'Called On My Leader Arvind Kejriwal Today': AAP RS MP Harbhajan Singh Meets Former Delhi CM,...
article-image

AAP Leader Atishi Becomes The New Chief Minister Of Delhi

Atishi took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 22 after she was named successor to the post by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

In an emotional gesture towards Kejriwal, Atishi placed an empty chair beside her CM chair, saying, "This chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal. Today I took charge as the CM of Delhi. Today I have the same pain in my heart as Bharat ji had. Just like Bharat ji worked by keeping Lord Shri Ram's sandals, I will take charge as CM for the next four months."

She exuded confidence in Kejriwal returning as Delhi CM in the upcoming assembly elections.

At 43, Atishi took charge as the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi, following the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: K'Taka Cong Worker Holding Indian Flag Made To Remove Shoes From CM...

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: K'Taka Cong Worker Holding Indian Flag Made To Remove Shoes From CM...

Push For Merger Of Konkan Railway Into Indian Railways Gains Momentum

Push For Merger Of Konkan Railway Into Indian Railways Gains Momentum

BMC Asks IIT To Revaluate Feasibility Of Repairing Current Tank For Malabar Hill Reservoir

BMC Asks IIT To Revaluate Feasibility Of Repairing Current Tank For Malabar Hill Reservoir

'Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Vacate Official Residence, Move To New Address In 2 Days,' Say...

'Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Vacate Official Residence, Move To New Address In 2 Days,' Say...

MSRTC Introduces 'Shivneri Sundari', Hospitality Services Akin To Airline Standards

MSRTC Introduces 'Shivneri Sundari', Hospitality Services Akin To Airline Standards