'Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Vacate Official Residence, Move To New Address In 2 Days,' Say Sources

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will vacate his current official residence in Delhi's Civil Lines and shift to a new residence in the New Delhi Assembly constituency area within the next two days, party sources said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the party stated, "Arvind Kejriwal is looking for a property which is dispute free and there is no problem in living there."

"AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal will soon leave CM residence and search for his new house has been intensified. He is giving preference to living around New Delhi, from where he is an MLA to remain connected with the people. Many MLAs, councillors, party workers and common people are offering them their houses to the AAP Chief," AAP added in the statement.

Arvind Kejriwal Tenders His Resignation As The CM Of Delhi

Notably, on September 17, Kejriwal tendered his resignation as Chief Minister to Delhi LG VK Saxena, following which Atishi staked claimed to form the new government days after the AAP chief was released on bail from Tihar jail in the excise policy case.

Kejriwal said that he would return to the post only if he gets a renewed mandate and a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the assembly polls likely to be held in February 2025.

AAP Leader Atishi Becomes The New Chief Minister Of Delhi

Atishi took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 22 after she was named successor to the post by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

In an emotional gesture towards Kejriwal, Atishi placed an empty chair beside her CM chair, saying, "This chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal. Today I took charge as the CM of Delhi. Today I have the same pain in my heart as Bharat ji had. Just like Bharat ji worked by keeping Lord Shri Ram's sandals, I will take charge as CM for the next four months."

She exuded confidence in Kejriwal returning as Delhi CM in the upcoming assembly elections.

At 43, Atishi took charge as the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi, following the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.