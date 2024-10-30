Former Delhi CM & AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Urges Delhi Residents To Light 'Diyas' & Not Burst Crackers During Diwali

Former Delhi CM & AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal | X @Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked Delhi residents, to refrain from busting firecrackers and light diyas in Diwali, noting that Diwali is a festival of lights and not firecrackers.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, while speaking at a press conference, said, "Even the Supreme Court and High Court say that in view of the pollution, we should not burst crackers; we should light diyas. This is the festival of lights and not fireworks. It is not as if we are doing a favour to anybody. Whatever pollution will happen, our children will suffer from it, so there is no Hindu-Muslim in this. Everyone's life is important."

This came amidst rising air pollution in national capital. Delhi's air quality has deteriorated over the last several days, prompting the Delhi government to take measures to control air pollution, including busting firecrackers.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai On Firecracker Ban

Earlier, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai wrote to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, urging him to take stringent action against violations of the firecracker ban in the national capital.

With the intent of curbing pollution, Minister Gopal Rai announced on October 14 the production, storage, distribution, and use of firecrackers in the city until January 1.

"It has been brought to my notice that despite the ban, firecrackers are being openly sold in various markets of Delhi. These firecrackers are being brought through various borders connecting Delhi to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh," read the letter of Gopal Rai to LG Saxena.

The letter further read, "It implies that Delhi Police as law enforcement agencies have not taken the directions to ban firecrackers seriously and vendors are openly flouting the ban imposed."

Delhi's Air Quality

Notably, A thin layer of smog covered the National Capital on Tuesday as parts of Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 300 recorded around 7:00 am, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At Anand Vihar, the AQI reached 317 at 7:00 am, while Aya Nagar recorded an AQI of 312, both falling under the 'very poor' category. Jahangirpuri also saw a high AQI of 308. In contrast, the air quality at Chandni Chowk was better, registered at 191, which is considered 'moderate.'

Meanwhile, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders reported on Monday that 108 incidents of stubble burning were recorded in Punjab. They staged a protest against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over air pollution concerns at Kapurthala House. A delegation of leaders sought a meeting with the Punjab CM to submit a memorandum but was unable to meet him.

