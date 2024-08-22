 Former Congressman Ravneet Bittu Set To Enter Rajya Sabha Unopposed As BJP Candidate From Rajasthan
Former Congressman Ravneet Bittu Set To Enter Rajya Sabha Unopposed As BJP Candidate From Rajasthan

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 06:09 PM IST
The Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh Bittu will be elected unopposed for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan as the Congress has not fielded any candidate for the seat while nomination of an independent candidate has been rejected after scrutiny on Thursday. With this, the Congress will lose one seat of Rajya Sabha. 

Former Congressman Bittu had filled his nomination as BJP candidate for the by-election of one seat of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Wednesday. The seat got vacant as the Congress general secretary KC Venugopal who was member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan was elected for Lok Sabha in the recent general elections. 

As the BJP has absolute majority in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, there was no scope for Congress candidate, so the Grand Old Party decided to stay away from the election. However, an independent candidate Babita Wadhvani had filed the nomination, but her nomination was rejected after scrutiny. 

Returning Officer Mahavir Prasad Sharma said that four papers of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ravneet Singh and BJP"s replacement candidate Sunil Kothari were found correct while the nomination papers of independent Babita Wadhwani were rejected. 

The official announcement of Bittu's unopposed election on the seat will be made on August 27th, after the withdrawal of the names.

With this, both the BJP and Congress will have five members each in Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. 

Among the Congress members, four are outsiders, including Sonia Gandhi, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Vasnik and Pramod Tiwari, while Bittu will be the only outsider from BJP. 

