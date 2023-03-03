Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital due to bronchitis

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi hospital due to bronchitis | File Photo

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to bronchitis.

Earlier in the month of January, the 76-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the hospital for treatment of viral respiratory infection.

Gandhi has been brought to the hospital under the care of Arup Basu, senior consultant, Department of Chest Medicine, and his staff, according to DS Rana, Chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. This is "on account of fever," he said.

"Gandhi is under observation and undergoing investigations. Her condition is stable," the bulletin added.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.