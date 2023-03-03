e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFormer Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital due to bronchitis

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital due to bronchitis

Earlier in the month of January, the 76-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the hospital for treatment of viral respiratory infection.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi hospital due to bronchitis | File Photo

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to bronchitis.

Earlier in the month of January, the 76-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the hospital for treatment of viral respiratory infection.

Gandhi has been brought to the hospital under the care of Arup Basu, senior consultant, Department of Chest Medicine, and his staff, according to DS Rana, Chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. This is "on account of fever," he said.

"Gandhi is under observation and undergoing investigations. Her condition is stable," the bulletin added.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital due to bronchitis

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital due to bronchitis

Put border issue in 'proper place', work together to bring situation to normal: China tells India at...

Put border issue in 'proper place', work together to bring situation to normal: China tells India at...

Meghalaya: Conrad Sangma submits resignation as Chief Minister, stakes claim to form new government

Meghalaya: Conrad Sangma submits resignation as Chief Minister, stakes claim to form new government

Adani stocks soar up to 10% after ₹15,000 cr mega deal with US-based GQG Partners

Adani stocks soar up to 10% after ₹15,000 cr mega deal with US-based GQG Partners

Bengaluru Crime: Miscreants attack woman, mother travelling in car in Bommanahalli; video surfaces

Bengaluru Crime: Miscreants attack woman, mother travelling in car in Bommanahalli; video surfaces