Former Congress leader Ratnakar Rao passes away at 92: All you need to know about the veteran Andhra leader

Congress veteran and former minister Juvvadi Ratnakar Rao passed away at a hospital in Karimnagar district of Telangana on Sunday due to age-related illness.

He was 92 and is survived by three sons, a party leader said.

"He passed away at tha hospital at around 6 am today (Sunday). He was admitted to the hospital on Saturday evening, senior Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy told PTI.

Ratnakar Rao was ailing from age-related health issues, Reddy said.

The funeral would be conducted in Ratnakar Rao's native village Timmapur this (Sunday) evening, he said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed condolence over the death of Rao and gave instructions to accord a state funeral.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and several party leaders were among the others who expressed their condolences.