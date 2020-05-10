Former Congress leader Ratnakar Rao passes away at 92: All you need to know about the veteran Andhra leader

Congress veteran and former minister Juvvadi Ratnakar Rao passed away at a hospital in Karimnagar district of Telangana on Sunday due to age-related illness.
He was 92 and is survived by three sons, a party leader said.
"He passed away at tha hospital at around 6 am today (Sunday). He was admitted to the hospital on Saturday evening, senior Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy told PTI.
Ratnakar Rao was ailing from age-related health issues, Reddy said.
The funeral would be conducted in Ratnakar Rao's native village Timmapur this (Sunday) evening, he said.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed condolence over the death of Rao and gave instructions to accord a state funeral.
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and several party leaders were among the others who expressed their condolences.
Here's all you need to know about the veteran leader;
Ratnakar Rao was born on October 4 1928 and was a part of the Telangana Armed Rebel struggle during his young days. According to local media, he is said to have been in jail for a brief period for his rebellious behaviour.
Rao began his political career as Jagital Panchayat Samiti President in the year 1982 and later contested the assembly elections in the same year. However, he was defeated from the Jagitial consitituency.
Ratnakar Rao was elected to Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly thrice in 1989, 1999 and 2004 from Buggaram assembly constituency and also served as the Minister for Endowments between 2006 and 2009 in YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s cabinet.
Rao retired from politics after he lost the elections in 2009.
Now, Rao is survived by his three sons.
(With inputs from Agencies)
