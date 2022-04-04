Former Congress leader Ashok Tanwar likely to join Aam Aadmi Party today

Former Congress leader Ashok Tanwar is likely to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today in Delhi, reported news agency ANI.

Ashok Tanwar was also the former chief of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee.

Tanwar had joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in November 2021. He had joined TMC in the presence of party chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

A once-close aide to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Tanwar floated Apna Bharat Morcha after a fallout with the grand old party over his rivalry with Haryana leaders, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Last week, keeping up with its nationwide expansion plan, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday appointed new office-bearers to strengthen its base in several states, , including Haryana.

Dinesh Pratap Singh was appointed as co-in charge of the AAP's political affairs in Haryana and Prabhakar Gaur as organisation secretary, a week after Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta was named in-charge of the AAP's political affairs in the state.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:35 AM IST