 Former CM Baghel Threatens Apex Court Judge Panel Probe ED-CBI Actions
Former CM Baghel Threatens Apex Court Judge Panel Probe ED-CBI Actions

A warning come amid Hindenburg Report and related demonstration was under progress.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Leaders of the Chhattisgarh Congress staged a large-scale protest outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office |

Raipur (Chhatisgarh): Leaders of the Chhattisgarh Congress staged a large-scale protest outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Raipur on Thursday, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into allegations made by the US-based Hindenburg Research firm. The firm claimed on August 10 that SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had stakes in offshore funds linked to the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel led the demonstration, with Congress members lifting him on their shoulders as they advanced towards the ED office gates. The protest saw a heated clash between Congress workers and the police.

Baghel, along with PCC Chief Deepak Baij and other Congress leaders, criticized the ED's actions, accusing it of bias and serving the interests of the BJP. Baghel announced that if the Congress forms the next government, a panel of Supreme Court judges will be established to probe the functioning of the ED and CBI. He pledged that all officers involved in misusing their positions to favor the BJP would have to face the consequences.

"The ED's actions appear to be solely aimed at protecting BJP leaders while targeting opposition figures," Baghel stated. "If the ED conducts a fair investigation, the Congress would not have felt the need to protest. Instead, it seems that the agency is unfairly targeting our members."

Baghel also highlighted recent political developments where opposition figures who joined the BJP were quickly rewarded with prominent positions, suggesting a pattern of political manipulation.

"The day Congress forms the government at the center, a Supreme Court committee will be set up to review all investigations by the ED and CBI," Baghel warned. "We will take direct action against all fabricated cases and misuse of power."

The protest underscores the escalating tension between the Congress party and federal investigative agencies amid ongoing allegations of corruption and political favoritism.

