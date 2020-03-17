Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi promises to explain why he accepted Rajya Sabha berth

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday said that he will go to Delhi tomorrow and after taking oath he will speak in detail to the media.

Ranjan Gogoi told news agency ANI, "I'll go to Delhi probably tomorrow. Let me first take the oath then I will speak in detail to the media that why I accepted this and why I am going to Rajya Sabha."

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who headed benches that pronounced several key judgements including in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, was on Monday nominated to Rajya Sabha by the government.