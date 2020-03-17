Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi promises to explain why he accepted Rajya Sabha berth

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday said that he will go to Delhi tomorrow and after taking oath he will speak in detail to the media.
Ranjan Gogoi told news agency ANI, "I'll go to Delhi probably tomorrow. Let me first take the oath then I will speak in detail to the media that why I accepted this and why I am going to Rajya Sabha."
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who headed benches that pronounced several key judgements including in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, was on Monday nominated to Rajya Sabha by the government.
A notification announcing his nomination to the Upper House was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday night. "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members," the notification said.
Gogoi (65) retired as CJI in November last year after a tenure of a little over 13 months. He will be the first former Chief Justice of India to be nominated to Rajya Sabha.
(Inputs from Agencies)
