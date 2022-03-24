Former Chief Justice of India R C Lahoti dies at 81; Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi, others condole demise

Former Chief Justice of India Ramesh Chandra Lahoti died at a hospital here on Wednesday evening. He was 81 years old.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of former Chief Justice of India Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, hailing his contributions to the judiciary and ensuring speedy justice to the underprivileged.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Anguished by the passing away of former CJI Shri RC Lahoti Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to the judiciary and emphasis on ensuring speedy justice to the underprivileged. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti."

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu condoled the death of Justice Lahoti. "Saddened by the passing away of Justice RC Lahoti, former Chief Justice of India. A man of great wisdom & legal acumen, Justice Lahoti will be remembered for his contributions in making judiciary more accessible to the common man. My sincere condolences to his family & friends," he tweeted.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also condoled the death of Justice Lahoti. “Saddened to hear the passing away of Shri RC Lahoti, former Chief Justice of India. He rose from a humble background and reached the highest position of our country’s judiciary because of his ability, knowledge and wisdom," he tweeted.

Lahoti died at a hospital in the national capital on Wednesday evening. He was 81.

Justice Lahoti was appointed as the 35th chief justice of India on June 1, 2004. He retired on November 1, 2005.

He was born on November 1, 1940, and joined the Bar in District Guna in 1960 while enrolling as an Advocate in 1962.

In April 1977, he was recruited directly from the Bar to the State Higher Judicial Service and was appointed as a District and Sessions Judge.

After functioning as a District and Sessions Judge for a year, he resigned in May 1978 and reverted to the Bar to practice mainly in the High Court.

He was later appointed as the Additional Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on May 3, 1988, and was made a permanent Judge on August 4, 1989.

He was transferred to Delhi High Court on February 7, 1994, and thereafter he was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on December 9, 1998.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:24 AM IST