Former CBI boss Ashwani Kumar 'commits suicide'  

Former governor of Nagaland and erstwhile CBI director Ashwani Kumar was found hanging at his residence in Shimla on Wednesday. He allegedly committed suicide and left behind a note. It said he was overwhelmed by this life and had set out on his next journey. The note is being verified, the police said.

Over the course of a career spanning 37 years, Kumar, a retired IPS officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, served as DGP in his home state between 2006 and 2008 before being appointed Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a two-year period. He was the first police officer from the state to head the investigative agency.

He was in charge of the CBI while it investigated the infamous Aarushi Talwar murder case. Kumar was also heading the agency when it had arrested Amit Shah in connection with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter killing case in Gujarat.

In the Aarushi case, Kumar, after taking over the CBI, had set up a second team that contradicted the findings of the first, which ruled out the parents' involvement. The second team said the parents had killed Aarushi after finding her closeted with the domestic help Hemraj.

Kumar also served as Governor of Nagaland between 2013 and 2014; during this period he was briefly also Governor of Manipur. He is survived by his wife and son.