Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey to join JDU? Here's the story so far

Less than two days after stating that he could enter politics if the public wanted him to, former Bihar DGP, Gupteshwar Pandey sparked speculation after travelling to the JD(U)'s office to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
The (IPS) officer who recently sought VRS has been making headlines for quite some time now. From being associated with the Bihar investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to having songs written about him and more - there has certainly been a lot of discussion. And as he sought early retirement, and was immediately granted the same, Opposition leaders had even alleged that the BJP was using him to defame Maharashtra, and said he was now being "rewarded".
On Saturday, visuals indicated that Pandey might indeed join the party. However, it would appear that no final decision has yet been taken. "I came here to meet CM Nitish Kumar and to thank him as he gave me absolute freedom to serve my duties as DGP. I have yet not taken any decision on contesting polls," he told the media on being asked about the same.
Incidentally, this would make him the second IPS officer to enter politics recently. About a week ago, Sunil Kumar, a batch-mate of Pandey and the chairman of Police Housing Corporation resigned and joined JDU to contest elections from Bhorey constituency. It also remains unclear, where Pandey might contest the polls from, if he does indeed join a party.
(With inputs from agencies)
