Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey to join JDU? Here's the story so far

Less than two days after stating that he could enter politics if the public wanted him to, former Bihar DGP, Gupteshwar Pandey sparked speculation after travelling to the JD(U)'s office to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The (IPS) officer who recently sought VRS has been making headlines for quite some time now. From being associated with the Bihar investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to having songs written about him and more - there has certainly been a lot of discussion. And as he sought early retirement, and was immediately granted the same, Opposition leaders had even alleged that the BJP was using him to defame Maharashtra, and said he was now being "rewarded".