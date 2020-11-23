Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passes away

Tarun Gogoi, former chief minister of Assam, passed away today. The senior Congress leader was undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-COVID complications. There were also reports that Gogoi was suffering from multi-organ failure. He was 84.

Gogoi, a three-time chief minister, breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital at 5.34 pm, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Gogoi was first admitted to the hospital on August 26 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was released for a brief period before being admitted again on November 2.

Assam chief minister a couple of hours ago tweeted saying he was flying back to Guwahati from Dibrugarh after cancelling his programmes midway to be on the side of Tarun Gogoi and his family.

Doctors earlier said the senior Congress leader had thanked the medical team at GMCH including the specialists, doctors, nurses, staff, for their "excellent care for the past two months" and had said that he looked forward to continuing his recovery at home under medical supervision.

Gogoi's body will be taken to his residence in Dispur and from there, it will be taken to the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra where people can pay their homage to the leader on Tuesday, said Sarma, a former cabinet colleague of Gogoi.

He will be cremated with full state honours and the venue will be decided in consultation with his family, the minister added.