Former Assam BJP president Indramoni Bora passes away

Former Assam BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Indramoni Bora passed away at the age of 81 at his residence in Uzan Bazar area of Guwahati here on Saturday.

While the leader had retired from active politics after his Rajya Sabha membership ended on June 2007, he continued to be closely associated with ground-level party workers.

Bora had played a key role in strengthening the roots of the party in the northeastern state between 1991 and 2007. He was elected as Assam BJP President in the year 2003.