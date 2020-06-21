Former Armyman says he's glad he's no longer part of Army, Twitter cites allegations that he billed Home Ministry for wife's facials

It is hard to outrun the long memories of those armed with access to the internet. And for many, it does not matter whether this is mere speculation or unproven allegations.

On Sunday, retired Lieutenant General Rameshwar Roy took to Twitter stating that he was now glad that he'd retired and that his son was not in the Army.

"Today is very unfortunate Day !! I thank my three stars that I am retired n my son in not in the Army!," he wrote.

In a follow-up tweet Roy said that he had served for over four decades with just one goal in mind -- "to defend territorial integrity, borders and sovereignty of India".

"I'm shattered to see India quietly accepting China changing status of LAC in Eastern Ladakh. What a sad day for every soldier like me," he added.