Former Armyman says he's glad he's no longer part of Army, Twitter cites allegations that he billed Home Ministry for wife's facials

It is hard to outrun the long memories of those armed with access to the internet. And for many, it does not matter whether this is mere speculation or unproven allegations.
On Sunday, retired Lieutenant General Rameshwar Roy took to Twitter stating that he was now glad that he'd retired and that his son was not in the Army.
"Today is very unfortunate Day !! I thank my three stars that I am retired n my son in not in the Army!," he wrote.
In a follow-up tweet Roy said that he had served for over four decades with just one goal in mind -- "to defend territorial integrity, borders and sovereignty of India".
"I'm shattered to see India quietly accepting China changing status of LAC in Eastern Ladakh. What a sad day for every soldier like me," he added.
Naturally, this being a social media platform, Roy's comments set off the denizens of Twitter. Many were quick to point out that Roy had in the past been accused of billing the government for personal expenses.
As per a DNA report by senior journalist Saikat Datta, Roy had been pulled away from his posting as the director general of Assam Rifles after the allegations had surfaced. The reporter had quoted documents accessed by the publication to say that there had been a string of purchases and expenses incurred between December 2010 and January 2012 by the Lt General's wife. Reportedly, these had been billed as official expenditure and Roy had been reimbursed.
Later reports however suggest that the armyman had been falsely accused.
Twitter users for their part were quick to respond with screenshots of the allegations. Many also condemned his comments as being 'insensitive' and said that he was not taking the sentiments of other armymen into account.
This debate has now raged for about two days.
On Sunday, Roy took to Twitter thanking people for their "overwhelming response to my heartfelt tweet".
"Interestingly, many trolls & all those who did not concur with my views are citing groundless, unproven, trashy & false news reports of the time when I was DG-Assam Rifles. It is irresponsible to quote those reports without knowing the entire episode," he added.
Countering trolls, the Armyman too cited a news article that stated that Roy had been falsely accused. He said that he had been falsely accused while trying to "clean up a system of its corrupt malpractices". After his efforts hurt the "monetary interests" of some individuals, the Lt General said that they had "plotted to get me posted out from this position based on falsified media reports".
"Final justice came when a detailed internal probe clearly established that FORGED DOCUMENTS were used to frame me, and CLEARED ME COMPLETELY of all the so-called charges," he added.
