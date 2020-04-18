Forget Twitter, this is real India: Muslim constable donates blood to ensure pregnant woman has safe delivery; donates reward to couple

Although Abuthaheer is mentioned much later in the story, it is important to understand the context.

A farm labourer Ezhumalai and his wife, 24-year-old Sulochana, were expecting a child.

Sulochana went into labour and the nearest hospital located in Rettiyapatti in Manapparai district was seven kilometres away. Fortunately, she and her husband managed to get there by ambulance.

Unfortunately for the couple, Sulochna had also developed complications and was told to have a c-section delivery. However, she was required to undergo blood transfusion.

Due to the lockdown, there was no matching donor available, and the couple had to go back home. To add to their woes, there was no transportation available and the couple began walking back home.It was then that they encountered S Syed Abhuthaheer, who was on duty. He asked them why they were out during the lockdown, and they shared the story. He told them to wait until his shift ended, bought them lunch, and instead of taking them home, took them back to hospital.

Abhuthaheer also was a matching blood type and he immediately donated blood to Sulochana who delivered a healthy baby at 9 pm on Friday night.

Hearing about his heroics, local media covered the story. The district SP acknowledged Abuthaheer's good work and awarded him Rs 1,000. Soon, the word reached the DGP, who gave him Rs 10,000.

What did he do with the reward? He gave it to the couple.

And that, ladies and gentleman, is the feel-good story of the day.