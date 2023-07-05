 'Forget Forgiveness, People Will Clean You Up From Power': Kharge Attacks BJP Over Rising Vegetable Prices, Inflation
Kharge's reference to growing prices of vegetables was in connection to rising prices of tomatoes, which has touched Rs 150 per kg in several parts of the country.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge |

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday (July 5) launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of rising prices of commodities (inflation) and unemployment in the country. "Due to the loot of Modi government, both inflation and unemployment are increasing continuously. But BJP is engrossed in the greed of power. The prices of vegetables are skyrocketing," tweeted Congress president. Kharge further said in his unsparing tweet: "Forget forgiveness, the people of the country will clean up the BJP from power."

Veiled attack on BJP over Maharashtra politics

In a veiled attack on BJP over the political development in Maharashtra, where NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined hands with Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena and joined BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as deputy CM against the wishes of his uncle and NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, Kharge said, "...BJP is engrossed in the greed of power. The prices of vegetables are skyrocketing. The unemployment rate in the country has gone up to 8.45%. The unemployment rate in villages is 8.73%. MNREGA demand is at its peak in villages, but no work. The rural wage rate has come down." Kharge's reference to growing prices of vegetables was in connection to rising prices of tomatoes, which has touched Rs 150 per kg in several parts of the country.

'Can't hide failures using advertisement'

Attacking the BJP and Prime Minister for what he called empty promises, Congress President said in his tweet: "The people of the country know that before the elections, you are working on slogans like 'Acche Din', 'Amrit Kaal', so that your failures can be hidden with the help of advertisements. But this time it will not happen, the public has become aware and will answer your hollow slogans by voting against BJP. Forget forgiveness, the people of the country will clean up the BJP from power."

