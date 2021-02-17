Foreign envoys to visit Jammu and Kashmir today to assess ground situation: All you need to know

New Delhi: Envoys from Europe and Africa will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the development work and the security situation in the union territory, nearly 18 months after the Centre revoked the secial status of the erstwhile state.

The visit holds siginificance as it comes after the successful completion of the District Development Council elections and restoration of 4G mobile internet services.

The two-day visit is being arranged by Ministry of External Affairs and will include a group of ambassadors and senior diplomats, mainly from European and African countries, to the Kashmir Valley and Jammu.

This is the third such visit conducted by India for foreign envoys after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.