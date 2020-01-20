Foreign civil decrees passed in UAE will now be enforced in India

In its recent notification, the Central government has notified that it will now onwards recognise UAE as a reciprocating territory for the enforcement of civil judgements by the court.
The notification stated, "In exercise of the powers conferred by Explanation 1 to section 44A of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (5 of 1908), the Central Government hereby declares, United Arab Emirates to be a reciprocating territory for the purposes of the said section."
The following Courts in United Arab Emirates to be superior Courts of that territory, namely;
1 Federal Court-
(a) Federal Supreme Court;
(b) Federal, First Instance and Appeals Courts in the Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah,
Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah;
2 Local Courts-
(a) Abu Dhabi Judicial Department;
(b) Dubai Courts;
(c) Ras Al Khaimah Judicial Department;
(d) Courts of Abu Dhabi Global Markets;
(e) Courts of Dubai International Financial Center.
