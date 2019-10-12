Forbes 2019 richest Indians: Mukesh Ambani stays on top and Gautam Adani races to second spot

Forbes 2019 list of wealthy Indians has no changes for the first position which Mukesh Ambani still claims, but Gautam Adani definitely did a long jump of eight spots to reach the second position.

Claiming the first position on the list, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth is at $51.4 billion (around Rs 3.7 lakh crore), way ahead of other names in the list. Falling into his steps, is Gautam Adani, the new claimant of the second position on the lits. Gautam Adani skipped eight spots on the list with still a distant $15.7 billion net worth.

The other names on the ten richest people in India’s list are Businessmen Hinduja brothers, construction tycoon Pallonji Mistry, banker Uday Kotak, tech tycoon Shiv Nadar, investor-entrepreneur Radhakishan Damani, the Godrej family, steel baron Lakshmi Mital and industrialist Kumar Birla.

On the larger list of 100 richest people in India, there are six new entrants. These include Byju Raveendran, the 38-year-old founder of edtech unicorn Byju's; Manohar Lal and Madhusudan Agarwal of Haldiram Snacks; and Rajesh Mehra, whose family owns the popular Jaquar brand of bathroom fittings.