For the first time in 166 years, Indian Railways reports zero deaths this year

Indian Railways has reported Financial Year 2019-20 to be the safest for the passengers so far. Railway department had reported zero passenger deaths this year. The data by the Indian Railways show that the total number of fatal accidents- fire in trains, collisions, derailment, level crossing accidents had decreased by nearly 95 per cent over the last 38 years. The Indian Railways said that the numbers have dipped for the first time 166 years.

The numbers went down as the Railway department implemented enough safety measures to prevent accidents. In the Financial Year 2017-18, Indian Railways had reported 73 per cent accidents and 59 per cent in FY 19 across the railway network.

The total number of accidents per million had also reduced to an all-time low of 0.06 in 2018-19. According to the reports, Railway department reported 2,131 accidents in 1960-61 which later came down to 840 in 1970-71. The total number of accidents in 1980-81 was recorded at 1,013 which came down to 532 in 1990-91 and 141 in 2010-11.

Reports have showed that over 500 accidents have taken place annually between 1990 and 1995 and 2,400 people have been killed with 4,300 people being injured. On an average around 110 accidents took place between 2013 and 2018 in which 990 were killed and 1,500 were injured.