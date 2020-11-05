For power, Nitish won't even hesitate to bow before Tejashwi after poll results: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan on Thursday took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that, if needed, Kumar would bow before Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav after the declaration of Bihar Assembly poll results.

Paswan, who has chosen to plough a lonely furrow in the ongoing polls, also said that Kumar is "greedy for power".

"Now you are bowing before the same Prime Minister whom you used to unabashedly criticise. This shows his love and greed for power. Post-November 10, if needed he may be seen bowing before Tejashwi," he said in a press conference here.

The Jamui MP also said that if an investigation is done on the alcohol ban then Nitish Kumar will be in jail.

"Where is the black money generated from alcohol sale is going? The chief minister needs to answer," he said.

On the onion hurling incident at Nitish Kumar, the LJP chief said, "Whenever public asks him a question then he says keep throwing, keep throwing but we don't support this act. The Chief Minister should listen to their problem." Paswan also asked the Janta Dal (United) chief about the money which is given as a relief package for floods and the next government will investigate it as well.

He also remarked that despite having the double engine government why the Bihar chief minister couldn't deliver on the promises made to the public.

Paswan said that it is important not to vote for Nitish Kumar to stop the migration of the people from Bihar.

"Your one vote to JDU will push Bihar into destruction," he said.

Bihar voted in the second phase of state assembly elections on Tuesday. Voting in the third phase will take place on November 7 and counting of votes will be held on November 10.