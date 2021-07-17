'For Covishield to be evaluated...': EU medical body yet to receive application seeking COVID-19 'green pass'

Over the last few weeks, as the European Union rolled out a COVID-19 vaccine 'green pass' to facilitate smoother travel to member states, India has faced a few hurdles. While the EU's list of approved vaccines includes Vaxzevria (a version of the AstraZenca-Oxford vaccine), the Indian version has been excluded. This in turn had created quite the furore, with Indian officials taking up the issue with the EU. But while many of the member states have accepted the vaccine, it would seem that nothing else has changed.

Towards the end of June, EU Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto had told news agency ANI that the Serum Institute of India (SII) has apparently not yet applied to the EMA for approval. Nearly three weeks later, this remains the EU's stance. At a recent press meeting, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that it was yet to receive any application from the SII seeking the authorisation of Covishield.

"For the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield to be evaluated for use in the EU, the developer needs to submit a formal marketing authorisation application to EMA, which to date has not been received," EU body said.