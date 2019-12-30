Fooling people is your area of expertise: AAP takes brutal dig at Prakash Javadekar

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday criticised Union Minister Prakash Javadekar after he warned the party that they could not "fool all the people all the time".
The party was quick to respond through its Twitter handle and stated that while they were in complete agreement, that was not quite their forte.
"That's your area of expertise," they said.
Javadekar had in a series of Tweets criticised the AAP-led government in Delhi with regards the issue of unauthorised colonies in the capital.
"@narendramodi Govt has passed a bill for *recognition of property rights of residents of unauthorised colonies of NCT Delhi * . So people have no doubt & the effort of @AAPDelhi will boomerang (sic)," he tweeted.
The Information and Broadcasting Minister said that over 35,000 residents from these unauthorised colonies have already filled up their forms to take ownership rights of their building and plots.
"Within a few days people will start getting final registry," he wrote.
Hitting out at the party he said that the AAP-led government was "expected to complete maps of 1,731 unauthorised colonies, which they failed to do in five years".
Pitting the Narendra Modi-led government against the AAP, he said that the Centre had completed this work within three months with the aid of satellites.
"This is the difference between working government and misleading government," he said.
On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had accused the BJP of "blatantly lying" about regularising unauthorised colonies.
Tagging his deputy Manish Sisodia's tweet in which he shared FAQs (frequently asked questions) from the DDA website on unauthorised colonies, Kejriwal claimed the website shows that the Centre's scheme will neither regularise unauthorised colonies nor the houses there.
The FAQs purportedly says that the PM-UDAY (Prime Minister Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana) is a decision of Union Cabinet to confer the ownership or transfer/mortgage rights to the residents of Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi but in response to another question if it is regularisation of unauthorised colonies it says it is neither regularization of unauthorized colonies nor the structures therein.
On the same day, BJP hoardings featuring Modi, on the regularisation of unauthorised colonies, were spotted in Delhi. According to the party's hoardings, 1,731 unauthorised colonies are now authorised.
The Delhi Development Authority's unauthorised colonies cell portal was launched by the BJP government on December 16 purportedly to register residents of unauthorised colonies to apply for ownership rights.
Sisodia had accused the BJP of "hoodwinking people on the eve of the election" and added that the "dhanyavad" rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 22 was actually a "dhoka" rally.
(With inputs from agencies)
