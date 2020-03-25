Follow lockdown, don't force us to shoot at sight: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

All the Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and public servants must take the lead role in maintaining the lockdown situation by educating the public... At any cost, the situation of bringing Army, 24-hour curfew or shoot at site orders must not arise," he said.

The Chief Minister said that 36 coronavirus positive cases reported till now and 19,313 people are under surveillance.

"We have ordered Collector's to cease their passports. 114 members are suspected. We shall get the results on Wednesday," he said.

Rao said that action will be taken against those who will sell commodities at higher prices. "Markets supplies and vendors must sell their commodities in their own concerned area itself, no need to move out of their area," he said.

The Chief Minister ordered the closing of shops by 6 pm else their licenses will be cancelled.

"Evening 7 pm to morning at 6 am, the curfew is imposed. No person will be allowed to move out. If there is an emergency dial 100, police will approach for help.

Shops must be closed by 6 pm, if any shop found open a minute late, their license will be cancelled. Irrigation works can progress with high sanitization and precautionary measures," he said.

Rao said that the government has ordered to cease the passports of people who are home quarantined, adding if they do not follow rules their passports will be suspended.

Earlier, the Telangana government has announced a complete lockdown in the state till March 31 in view of the virus outbreak.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

According to ICMR, India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths till date.