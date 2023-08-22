Follow Hindu Calendar, Watch Moon To Curb Crime: UP DGP Tells Cops; Opposition Mocks (WATCH)

DGP Vijay Kumar |

Lucknow: Cops in Uttar Pradesh have received an interesting circular from their commander, the Director General of Police (DGP) Vijay Kumar. The circular has directed the cops across the state to follow the Hindu calendar (Panchang) to ascertain the period during which crime is likely to rise. He has even sent a copy of Hindu calendar to all the district police chiefs and released a video showing the moon movement.

While a few of the opposition leaders have mocked over this move and asked the state government to use effective tools to curb crime, the astrologers from Varanasi have supported it.

Crime stats show an increase in crime rate before and after New Moon

DGP Vijay Kumar in a circular dated August 14, had stated that records show an increase in crime at night one week before and after the Amavasya (new moon) of Hindu calendar. It asked the police officers to do an analysis of the crime during this period and keep a strict vigil. The circular was issued along with a copy of the Hindu Panchang to every district police chief. It said that new moon is to occur on August 16, September and October 14, hence officers should remain alert a week before and after it.

The DGP did not stop here, he even released a video of himself showing the movement of the moon. He said that if the cops keep this in mind it would be easy for them to curb crime incidents. However, after being criticized widely for this move, the DGP clarified and said that he has not done anything new.

Criminals used to take advantage of dark night to commit crimes

According to the DGP office such circulars have been issued earlier in 2007, 2010, 2011, 2016 and 2022 and the only difference was that there was no mention of Hindu calendar in it. According to a retired police officer of UP, such circulars were issued earlier to alarm cops during the dark nights without moon. `The criminals used to take advantage of dark nights in villages without electricity to commit crime. However the situation has changed now and there are smarter ways to curb crimes’, said the official.

Mocking at this action of DGP, Samajwadi leader Pradeep Singh and congress leader HN Singh said that such things are being done to divert the attention of the people who are fed up with the rise in crime. Both the leaders said that a proper policing and use of effective tools could have been better for curbing crime.

Astrologer's take on the matter

Meanwhile noted astrologer from Varanasi Sanjay Uppadhya said that such things can help in control of crime. He said that in ancient times the Hindu calendar was used to curb crime by then Kings and it was effective. Astro expert from Lucknow Acharya Ajay Trivedi said that criminals take advantage of dark nights to commit crime hence the Panchang could be helpful.

