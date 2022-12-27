e-Paper Get App
Fog in West Bengal's Bagdogra affects flight operations, Vistara flight from Delhi diverted to Kolkata

Earlier in the day, the airlines had alerted passengers that there is dense fog in Bagdogra which could impact arrivals and departures.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Fog in West Bengal's Bagdogra affects flight operations, Vistara flight from Delhi diverted | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Kolkata: Vistara airlines' flight from Delhi to Bagdogra in West Bengal was diverted to Kolkata due to low visibility at Bagdogra. It is expected to land in the city at 11 am, said the airlines,

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

