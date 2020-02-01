FM raises hopes by announcing lower rates of IT, only to take them away with sleight of hand

New Delhi: What this government gives with one hand, it takes away with the other. Or, so it seemed when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman first raised hopes by announcing lower rates of income tax in the Union Budget, only to dash them with the caveat: Sacrifice exemptions and deductions to pay at the new rate or continue paying the old rate.

Further, she informed, this exercise would set back the government by Rs 40,000 crore.

The lower rates applicable in the assessment year 2020-21 are, however, illusory, as forgoing exemptions and deductions will result in the salaried class paying more, apart from losing the savings the person makes by virtue of the deductions.Sitharaman cited the example of a person earning Rs 15 lakh a year, who would pay Rs 1.95 lakh in taxes under the new regime, as against the Rs 2.73 lakh in the old regime introduced last year.

That is, however, not true! As a person earning Rs 7 lakh a year gets deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh; so, he pays only Rs 10,000 at 20% tax in the old regime, on the Rs 50,000 (above Rs 5 lakh), while he will end up paying Rs 20,000 in the new regime on Rs 2 lakh (above Rs 5 lakh).Usually, the new tax regime replaces the old, but the FM perhaps understood the complexity, as for the first time, the taxpayer has been given the option of paying the tax either under the new regime or the old regime, provided he has no business income.