FM Nirmala Sitharaman provides relief to street vendors; announces Rs 5000 cr package for 50 lakh vendors

Giving a major relief to street vendors amid the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced Rs 5000 crore Special Credit Facility for street vendors.

Sitharaman said that the scheme will support nearly 50 lakh street vendors whose livelihood has been adversely impacted due to COVID-19.

The Finance Minister said that the Government will launch a special scheme within a month to facilitate easy access to credit the street vendors. She said that the initial working capital will be up to Rs. 10,000.

Sitharaman added that digital payments will be incentivized through monetary rewards and enhanced working capital credit would be made available for good repayment behaviour.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the second tranche of the economic stimulus package will benefit migrant workers, street vendors, and small farmers.