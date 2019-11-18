FM denies slump, says India 'fastest-growing economy' among G-20 nations

She said the average growth rate was 7.5 per cent in 2014-19, which is the highest amongst G-20 countries.

"The government has been taking several measures to address moderate levels of fixed investment rate in the economy, plateauing of private consumption rate and modest export performance, with a view to increasing the GDP growth of the country," said Sitharaman.

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, who took questions from members, said that the number of taxpayers had almost doubled after demonetisation.