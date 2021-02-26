Flyers who carry no baggage or cabin baggage to get concessions

New Delhi

Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Avia­tion (DGCA) has allowed dome­stic flight operators to give con­ce­ssi­ons in ticket prices to passe­ngers who carry no baggage or only cabin baggage. Remember as per the current rules, a passe­nger can carry up to 7 kgs of cabin bagga­ge and 15 kgs of check-in bagga­ge. Any additio­nal weight is char­geable. The new rule by DGCA will allow the flight operators to provide tickets at lesser prices to those who opt to travel with no baggage or only with cabin bagg­age within the permissible limit.

The flyers will have to declare at the time of the booking of the ticket the weight of baggage they will be carrying. "As part of airline baggage policy, schedu­led airlines will be allowed to offer free bagg­age allowance as well as ‘zero baggage/no check-in baggage fares’. This will be subject to the condition the passenger booking ticket under such fare scheme is made aware of the charges shall be applicable if the passenger turns up with the baggage for check in at the airline counter,” the aviation watchdog said.