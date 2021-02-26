Flyers who carry no baggage or cabin baggage to get concessions

New Delhi
Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has allowed domestic flight operators to give concessions in ticket prices to passengers who carry no baggage or only cabin baggage. Remember as per the current rules, a passenger can carry up to 7 kgs of cabin baggage and 15 kgs of check-in baggage. Any additional weight is chargeable. The new rule by DGCA will allow the flight operators to provide tickets at lesser prices to those who opt to travel with no baggage or only with cabin baggage within the permissible limit.
The flyers will have to declare at the time of the booking of the ticket the weight of baggage they will be carrying. "As part of airline baggage policy, scheduled airlines will be allowed to offer free baggage allowance as well as ‘zero baggage/no check-in baggage fares’. This will be subject to the condition the passenger booking ticket under such fare scheme is made aware of the charges shall be applicable if the passenger turns up with the baggage for check in at the airline counter,” the aviation watchdog said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)