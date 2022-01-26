Fly-past of 75 aircraft, display of 10 scrolls: Republic Day 2022 parade witnesses many firsts

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day amid tight security with the iconic grand parade at Rajpath, however, this year the grand event witnessed many firsts.

From a grand fly-past of 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, cultural performances by 480 dancers selected through competitive process, display of 10 scrolls each of 75 metres length and installation of 10 large LED screens happened for the first time at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday.

The Republic Day parade (RDP)-2022 is happening in the 75th year of Indian independence, which is being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

For the first time, an Indian Air Force (IAF) showcased a grand flypast by 75 aircraft or helicopters.

"The grand finale and the most keenly awaited segment of the parade, the fly-past, will for the first time witness 75 aircraft of the IAF displaying a number of formations, as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'," the Ministry of Defence said.

For the first time, the IAF has coordinated with Doordarshan to show cockpit videos during the fly past, it noted.

Vintage as well as current modern aircraft like Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar, Mi-17, Sarang, Apache and Dakota will display different formations -- including Rahat, Meghna, Eklavya, Trishul, Tiranga, Vijay and Amrit -- at the fly-past, the MoD stated.

Ten scrolls each of 75 metres in length and 15 feet in height were displayed along the Rajpath during the parade for the first time.

"They (scrolls) were prepared during the 'Kala Kumbh' event jointly organised by Ministries of Defence and Culture," it noted.

The scrolls were painted in two phases - at Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh - by over 600 renowned artists and young aspirants from across the country, it mentioned.

In another first, 480 dancers performed during the cultural programme at the parade have been selected through a nationwide Vande Bharatam dance competition.

For the first time, dancers who perform during the cultural programme at the parade have been selected through a nation-wide competition, the MoD noted.

The competition 'Vande Bharatam' began at the district level with the participation of nearly 3,870 dancers in 323 groups progressed to state and zonal levels over a period of two months in November and December, it mentioned.

According to NDTV, for the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29, a drone show with 1,000 indigenously manufactured drones has been planned.

The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Defence has conceptualized a series of new events during the main parade on Rajpath on January 26 and the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year.

This year, the celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

