Flood fury in UP: CM Yogi Adiyanath blames neighboring states

With almost half of Uttar Pradesh districts facing worst every floods, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has blamed the neighboring states for the crisis. The chief minister on Friday said that due to discharge of excess water from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana the flood situation in UP became grim. He said that river Yamuna, Betwa and Chambal were flooded due to water discharge from neighboring states. He said that at present 24 districts in the state are severely affected due to flood. Around 600 villages have been inundated and several thousand people are being rescued.

Meanwhile the flood situation in UP continue to worsen on Friday with most of the rivers flowing above danger mark. After a long time the draught hit Bundelkhand has been witnessing flood with river Yamuna, Betwa, Ken, Chambal swelling every day. In Jalaun, Hameerpur more than 100 villages have been marooned. The people from these villages have been rescued to safe areas. In Varanasi River Ganga continued to rise on Friday and floodwater has entered in most part of the old city. The Chief Minister Yogi visited flood affected areas of Varanasi on Thursday and distributed relief material.

In Prayagraj, both river Ganga and Yamuna have crossed danger mark and in many areas, the floodwater has entered in many city areas. The Deputy CM, Keshav Prasad Maurya visited affected areas in Prayagraj on Thursday. In Ghazipur water level of river Ganga has crossed danger mark on Wednesday and is still rising. According to the office of relief commissioner Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Jalaun, Banda, Hameerpur, Balia, Kanpur Rural, Varanasi, Etawah, Kaushambi, Behraich, Gorakhpur, Sitapur, Ayodhya, Balrampur, Gonda, Fatehpur, Agra, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Farrukhabad and Chitrakoot districts are worst affected with flood. The state government has deployed rescue teams of NDRF, PAC and SDRF in 49 districts so far.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 10:05 PM IST