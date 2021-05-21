Floccinaucinihilipilification: Shashi Tharoor throws another tongue-twister in friendly banter with KTR

KTR, as the Telangana minister K T Rama Rao is known, has shared on twitter the convoluted Covid tongue-twisters -- ‘unpronounceable' names of the medicines associated with the virus. In zest, he said, any idea who comes up with these unpronounceable names? Posaconazole, Cresemba, Tocilzumab, Remdesivir, Liposomal Amphoterecin, Flavipiravir, Molnupiravir, Baricitinib...And the list goes on…”

Widening the scope of his discussion, he brought Shashi Tharoor into the ambit, saying that he felt the Congress leader could have a part to play in the selection of the names. After all, Mr Tharoor is well known for his command of the English language and extraordinary vocabulary. Joining the fun, the Congress leader pleaded ‘not guilty', but not before teaching Twitter users some new words. “Not guilty! How can you indulge in such floccinaucinihilipilification, KTR? Left to me I'd happily call them "CoroNil", "CoroZero", & even "GoCoroNaGo!" But these pharmacists are more procrustean....”

The report in NDTV points out ‘floccinaucinihilipilification' is defined in the Oxford dictionary as “the action or habit of estimating something as worthless.” ‘Procrustean', on the other hand, means “enforcing uniformity or conformity without regard to natural variation or individuality.”