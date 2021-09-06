Floating classrooms: Schools submerged, teachers hold classes on boats in Bihar's flood-hit Katihar - See pics

Katihar (Bihar): As schools have been submerged in floodwaters in the Mahnihari area of Katihar district in Bihar, the teachers here have started holding classes on boats.

Pankaj Kumar, a teacher, told ANI, "As you can see, the whole area is submerged. We started the initiative of taking classes as we have no other option. Floodwaters are there for six months. We can not skip classes. We will continue taking classes on boats till the water remains. " Floods and the Covid-19 pandemic have drastically affected the education of children.

Amir Lal Kumar, a student, said, "We are in 10th standard, the syllabus is incomplete because of the COVID-19 lockdown. The teachers have guided us. So we are studying on the boat as there is a flood. We do not fear floodwater. After completing my studies, I want to join the Indian Army." Earlier on September 1, The Ganga River was flowing 12 cm above the danger mark in the state capital. The tributaries of the Ganga River are also witnessing a rising trend in the water level.

A six-member central team is to visit the flood-affected area of Bihar on Monday. The team headed by a Joint Secretary in the ministry of home affairs will include officials from Road-Transport and Highways, Agriculture, Health and Sanitation among others.

The team will visit the flood-hit districts of the state and will make an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused to public and private properties and crops. It will submit its report to the central government.

Meanwhile, the flood situation has somewhat eased in the 15 flood-hit districts of north Bihar as the water discharge has reduced from Kosi and Gandak Barrages.

However, one thousand six hundred and fifty-two villages are still facing the wrath of the flood.

Earlier, on September 1, East Central Railway had suspended the rail movements between the Darbhanga and Samastipur sections.

Earlier, on August 31, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an ariel survey of the flood-affected areas of Darbhanga and said that the state government is continuously monitoring the situation in the Darbhanga district.

