Flights Affected On Delhi-Amritsar Route Due To Reduced Visibility By Smog

Thick Fog Blankets Delhi: Air Travel Affected Due To Reduced Visibility

The dense smog and worsening air quality led to delays or cancellations of flights on the Delhi-Amritsar route on Tuesday and Wednesday, with many IndiGo flights experiencing such disruptions.

Flights between Delhi and Amritsar on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings were postponed by more than two hours because of extremely low visibility caused by poor AQI in both cities. Flights that were planned for 6am eventually departed after 8am on Wednesday morning.

Numerous IndiGo flights arriving and departing from Delhi and Amritsar faced delays because of the heavy smog covering the cities, resulting from deteriorating air quality. An IndiGo flight from Punjab to Delhi on Tuesday night was called off, while several others faced delays on Tuesday and Wednesday because of poor visibility.

In an thread post on X (formerly Twitter), Indigo stated, "Due to unfavourable weather conditions, flights to/from Amritsar are currently getting impacted. We understand the importance of your travel plans and want to ensure you're fully informed."

If your flight is cancelled, please feel free to explore alternatives, including a refund or rebooking on an alternate flight.

An IndiGo flight from Delhi's IGI airport to Amritsar, set to depart at 8pm on Tuesday, was canceled because of poor visibility. A flight from Amritsar to Delhi that was supposed to depart at 11pm has also been cancelled.



On Wednesday, a flight from Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport to Amritsar Airport, which was set to depart at 5:45am, was cancelled after being delayed for more than two hours because of low visibility due to smog.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's plane fails to land due to smog

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was unable to participate in a conference in Ludhiana, Punjab, as his flight could not touch down at the Halwara airport due to low visibility on Tuesday.



His plane arrived at the Amritsar airport before he proceeded to Madhya Pradesh for another event. Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sahwney stated that the vice president's aircraft arrived at the Amritsar airport, where he remained for 40 minutes before calling off his attendance at the Ludhiana event.

The air quality index in Punjab and Haryana fell to extremely poor levels, whereas regions in Delhi experienced air quality deteriorating into the severe and hazardous category on Wednesday morning.