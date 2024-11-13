 Flights Affected On Delhi-Amritsar Route Due To Reduced Visibility By Smog
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFlights Affected On Delhi-Amritsar Route Due To Reduced Visibility By Smog

Flights Affected On Delhi-Amritsar Route Due To Reduced Visibility By Smog

The thick smog and declining air quality caused delays or cancellations of flights on the Delhi-Amritsar route on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings that were postponed by more than two hours, affecting numerous IndiGo flights.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
Thick Fog Blankets Delhi: Air Travel Affected Due To Reduced Visibility | ANI

The dense smog and worsening air quality led to delays or cancellations of flights on the Delhi-Amritsar route on Tuesday and Wednesday, with many IndiGo flights experiencing such disruptions.

Flights between Delhi and Amritsar on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings were postponed by more than two hours because of extremely low visibility caused by poor AQI in both cities. Flights that were planned for 6am eventually departed after 8am on Wednesday morning.

Read Also
Delhi Weather Update: Smog Continues To Blanket Skies; Gurugram, Noida AQI At 'Hazardous' Levels
article-image

Numerous IndiGo flights arriving and departing from Delhi and Amritsar faced delays because of the heavy smog covering the cities, resulting from deteriorating air quality. An IndiGo flight from Punjab to Delhi on Tuesday night was called off, while several others faced delays on Tuesday and Wednesday because of poor visibility.

In an thread post on X (formerly Twitter), Indigo stated, "Due to unfavourable weather conditions, flights to/from Amritsar are currently getting impacted. We understand the importance of your travel plans and want to ensure you're fully informed."

FPJ Shorts
Chennai: Upset With Lapses In Cancer-Stricken Mother's Treatment, Man Stabs Govt Hospital Doctor; Victim Critical
Chennai: Upset With Lapses In Cancer-Stricken Mother's Treatment, Man Stabs Govt Hospital Doctor; Victim Critical
Karnataka Bypolls: 26.33 Pc Voting Recorded By 11 AM Across 3 Assembly Seats
Karnataka Bypolls: 26.33 Pc Voting Recorded By 11 AM Across 3 Assembly Seats
Maharashtra Elections 2024: UBT & Shinde Sena Workers Clash In Mumbai's Jogeshwari; Video Surfaces
Maharashtra Elections 2024: UBT & Shinde Sena Workers Clash In Mumbai's Jogeshwari; Video Surfaces
Kate Middleton Pays Homage To Princess Diana: Wears Her Pearl Earrings And Sapphire Ring At Festival Of Remembrance
Kate Middleton Pays Homage To Princess Diana: Wears Her Pearl Earrings And Sapphire Ring At Festival Of Remembrance

An IndiGo flight from Delhi's IGI airport to Amritsar, set to depart at 8pm on Tuesday, was canceled because of poor visibility. A flight from Amritsar to Delhi that was supposed to depart at 11pm has also been cancelled.

On Wednesday, a flight from Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport to Amritsar Airport, which was set to depart at 5:45am, was cancelled after being delayed for more than two hours because of low visibility due to smog.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was unable to participate in a conference in Ludhiana, Punjab, as his flight could not touch down at the Halwara airport due to low visibility on Tuesday.

His plane arrived at the Amritsar airport before he proceeded to Madhya Pradesh for another event. Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sahwney stated that the vice president's aircraft arrived at the Amritsar airport, where he remained for 40 minutes before calling off his attendance at the Ludhiana event.

Read Also
Delhi: Dense Layer Of Smog Engulfs National Capital, Residents Complain Of Low Visibility &...
article-image

The air quality index in Punjab and Haryana fell to extremely poor levels, whereas regions in Delhi experienced air quality deteriorating into the severe and hazardous category on Wednesday morning.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chennai: Upset With Lapses In Cancer-Stricken Mother's Treatment, Man Stabs Govt Hospital Doctor;...

Chennai: Upset With Lapses In Cancer-Stricken Mother's Treatment, Man Stabs Govt Hospital Doctor;...

Karnataka Bypolls: 26.33 Pc Voting Recorded By 11 AM Across 3 Assembly Seats

Karnataka Bypolls: 26.33 Pc Voting Recorded By 11 AM Across 3 Assembly Seats

Delhi: 8 Flights Diverted At IGI Airport Due To Low Visibility

Delhi: 8 Flights Diverted At IGI Airport Due To Low Visibility

TN Traffic Cop Jumps In Middle Of Road To Stop Speeding Vehicle, Causes Collision; Video Goes Viral

TN Traffic Cop Jumps In Middle Of Road To Stop Speeding Vehicle, Causes Collision; Video Goes Viral

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: 29.31 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM, Khunti leads With...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: 29.31 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM, Khunti leads With...