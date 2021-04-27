Flight from UK carrying vital medical supplies for COVID-19 arrives in India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that the shipment of vital medical supplies from the United Kingdom, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators as part of COVID-19 assistance, arrived in India.

Taking to Twitter, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "International cooperation at work! Appreciate the shipment of vital medical supplies from UK including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators that arrived early this morning."