Flight from UK carrying vital medical supplies for COVID-19 arrives in India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that the shipment of vital medical supplies from the United Kingdom, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators as part of COVID-19 assistance, arrived in India.
Taking to Twitter, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "International cooperation at work! Appreciate the shipment of vital medical supplies from UK including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators that arrived early this morning."
Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that international collaboration is a key to fighting this global threat. "Good to see the first of our medical supplies have now arrived in India and will be deployed where they are needed most. No one is safe until we are all safe. International collaboration is key to fighting this global threat," he said.
Earlier on Sunday, the British High Commission (BHC) announced that more than 600 pieces of vital medical equipment will be sent to India to support the country in its fight against COVID-19.
As India fights against the unprecedented health crisis, global support in the form of oxygen supplies, ventilators, raw material for vaccines, PPT kits, and oxygen concentrators have started pouring in, from many countries including the US, EU, France, and Germany.
(With inputs from Agencies)